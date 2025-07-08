New WhatsApp iOS Update Lets You Create AI-Powered Chat Wallpapers

If you are bored with WhatsApp’s default wallpaper and can’t decide what it should be, then be ready, WhatsApp has come up with a new, creative way. According to recent reports, WhatsApp now allows some users to generate AI-powered chat wallpapers.

Earlier, this feature was available in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.15.10.70. Now, it is becoming available for more people through the App Store. The goal is to match the Android experience so users on both platforms enjoy the same customisation options.

This new feature lets you create your chat wallpapers. You don’t need any special design skills. All you have to do is write a simple description of what you want.

To use it, open the wallpaper settings inside a chat. You will see a new option to create a wallpaper using Meta AI. Tap it and you will get a prompt box. Here, you can type anything — like “a llama on a balloon” or “a neon city at night.”

Meta AI then turns your idea into images. You’ll see a list of wallpaper options based on your description. Just scroll through and pick the one you like best.

If you don’t like the first results, you can change your text prompt. Meta AI will make new versions for you. This way, you can refine your idea until it matches what you have in mind.

When you find the wallpaper you love, you can tweak it even more. Meta AI lets you change colours, add or remove details, or adjust small parts of the picture. This gives you more control to create a look that really feels like you.

Once you’re happy with your wallpaper, you can set it for all your chats or only for certain conversations.

Right now, the AI wallpaper feature is available for some iPhone users. More users will get it in the coming weeks. If you love trying out new WhatsApp features, keep an eye on updates.