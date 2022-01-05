New WhatsApp Scam will Rob your Bank Account Details

These days, Cybercriminals are targeting WhatsApp, and every now and then we come to know about such associated crimes. The reason is good enough, the messaging app has 2 billion users with one of the largest user base throughout the globe, due to this is has become room for a new WhatsApp scam.

No doubt, WhatsApp has become a platform for scams and fake messages that promises cash rewards for taking part in surveys, malicious links that take users to fake websites. Since most people are now aware of these false happenings, some of the spammers have found new tactics to make people fool once again.

Beware of new WhatsApp Scam

The new scam that is famous these days is Rediroff.com, which scammers are using to steal the personal and financial data of users such as bank and card details. This scam is famous in all parts of the world, also in Pakistan.

For this, scammers send a spammed link that can affect Windows PCs, iOS, and Android cellphones. While many people would be asking that how people become fools. Spammers lure people with expensive gifts for filling a survey. For this, spammers send a link. When users open it, they are asked to fill a survey in order to win expensive gifts.

Upon filling the survey, users are redirected to another website that asks them to fill out some of their information such as name, age, address, bank information, and other personal data. People without thinking fill in this information and from here the actual thing starts. The information added is users to fraudulent transactions or other illegal activities.

Till now many users are already become a part of this spam and have lost their money.

So now as you know about it, if you receive any message from Rediroff.ru, report it as spam and delete it. However if you accidentally click on it, scan your devices for any malware or virus.

Also Read: No Such Feature like “Three Blue Ticks” on WhatsApp is Real !!