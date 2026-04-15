New Windows Update Blocks Hidden Remote Desktop Threats – How to Enable it

Microsoft has introduced new security protections in its latest Windows update to help users stay safe from attacks that exploit Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) files. The update, included in the April 2026 cumulative releases for Windows 10 and Windows 11, focuses on reducing the risk of hidden remote access attacks that can occur when users open malicious RDP files.

Remote Desktop Protocol files are commonly used in workplaces to connect to remote systems quickly. They store connection settings so users and administrators do not need to configure them each time manually. While this makes them very convenient, it also creates a security risk. If a user opens the harmful RDP file, it can connect the computer to an attacker’s external system without a clear warning. In such cases, sensitive data such as clipboard content, local files, and even login credentials may be exposed.

Cybersecurity researchers have already observed real-world attacks using this method. One example involves advanced hacking groups using fake or modified RDP files in phishing campaigns. These files are designed to look harmless but can quietly redirect users to malicious servers. Because the process appears normal to the user, the attack can go unnoticed until damage is already done.

To address this issue, Microsoft has added multiple layers of protection. When a user opens an RDP file for the first time after installing the update, Windows shows a one-time warning message. This message explains how RDP files work and highlights the potential risks involved in using them. The goal is to increase user awareness before any connection is made.

After this initial warning, every attempt to open an RDP file will trigger a security confirmation dialog. This dialog provides important details about the file, including whether it is digitally signed and who the publisher is. It also shows the address of the remote system that the file is trying to connect to. In addition, it lists any local resources that may be shared during the connection, such as drives, clipboard data, or connected devices.

A key improvement in this update is that all resource redirection options are turned off by default. This means users must manually allow access if they want to share anything with the remote system. This change significantly reduces the chances of sensitive information being exposed without consent.

However, it is important to note that these new protections only apply when RDP files are opened directly. This update does not affect the connections made through the standard Windows Remote Desktop client. It will continue to function as before. System administrators also have the option to disable these warnings through registry settings, although Microsoft strongly advises against doing so.

Overall, this update reflects Microsoft’s growing focus on proactive security. By adding clear warnings and limiting automatic data sharing, the company aims to make it much harder for attackers to exploit RDP files. While the additional prompts may slightly slow down the connection process, they provide an important layer of defense against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.