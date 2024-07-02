New World Record Set for Fastest Internet Speed Ever

Can you imagine downloading Red Dead Redemption 2 (150 GB in size) in around 0.0003 seconds? Well, it sounds hilarious but it has become a reality now. A new world record for the fastest has set a new record for the fastest internet speed ever has been set by an international team in Japan. The team managed to attain a blazing internet speed of 402 Terabits per second (Tb/s).

The number is hard to imagine that’s why I started with an example of a AAA game, so you may get a perspective of what this speed means. The average broadband speed in the US is around 226 megabits per second, so the new record is 1.5 million times faster.

Let me give you another example of a game to give you a more clear perspective. The Ark: Survival Evolved has a size of around 400 GB. With an internet speed of 402 Tb/s, you can download the game in just 0.001 seconds.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in late March of this year, scientists in the United Kingdom set the previous world record by attaining an internet speed of 301 Tb/s.

Internet speeds such as this one are only possible through a fiber optic connection which utilizes a multitude of new and different wavelengths to send data across the fiber system. These fiber optic systems will act as the underlying technology that will enable the “Beyond 5G” information services to operate more efficiently than ever before and the technology is expected to become more common in the future.

