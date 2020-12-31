Google keeps on releasing doodles on a special occasion, and this time it has come up with a cute doodle for New Year’s Eve. The colourful doodle shows a decorated logo of the search engine giant along with the clock waiting to strike midnight.

Since 2021 is about to kick in, we all are prepared to wave goodbye to 2020- the year of challenges. The new year eve has its own importance. People from different countries throw parties on December 31 and enjoy lightening, celebration and fireworks. Sadly, this all will not be possible due to coronavirus pandemic, which is highly contagious. With this innovative doodle, Google has not only wished users a new year but also has given a very good message to stay at home.

Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve with a 2020 clock waiting to strike midnight

Upon clicking the old school birdhouse having a clock just in front of Google logo decorated with fairy lights, the user is redirected to a new webpage that has animated confetti cone popping up on a click. Google has released a new year eve message as well, which reads:

“It’s been a cuckoo year, but 2020’s clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a New Year will spread its wings!”

This is not the first time that Google has come across such doodles. It never misses a chance to make us feel better. During this time of our life, when we are feeling low due to the pandemic, unable to go out, Google has tried to make our moods better. Let’s enjoy this new year eve at home while remaining connected to our loved ones through video conferencing apps and hope that next year will be full of laughter and good things.

Also Read: Stay and Play at home with Popular Google Doodle Games