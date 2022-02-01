New York Times acquires famous word game ‘Wordle’

The New York Times revealed on Monday that it has acquired the viral word game Wordle for an unknown seven-figure sum.

Wordle, a game created by a Reddit developer and released in October, requires only six guesses to figure out a five-letter word that varies every day. Since its inception, the relaxing daily puzzle has attracted hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of players. Social media posts about its game of the day, as well as images of the game’s unusual grid, have become commonplace.

Mr. Wardle described the game’s success as “a bit overwhelming,” and said he was “very happy” to announce the New York Times acquisition.

The game will be free to play at first, according to the newspaper publisher.

An update on Wordle — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022

In the Times’ announcement of the acquisition, Jonathan Knight, general manager for The New York Times Games, said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to become the new home and proud stewards of this magical game, and are honored to help bring Josh Wardle’s cherished creation to more solvers in the months ahead.”

On social media, several players were skeptical: “I’d best not lose my streak when the game changes, or there will be HELL to pay,” one player commented.

Wardle said in his message that he was working with the Times “to ensure that your wins and streaks are protected.”