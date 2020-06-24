Get Free 4GB Data & 1000 Zong Minutes with New Zong SIM Offer
Zong has introduced an offer for its new users. Get Free 4GB Data & 1000 Zong Minutes with A New Zong SIM offer. All you need to do is just get a Zong SIM and dial *10# to avail these incentives. The customers will get a total of 4GB, 2GB data for any purpose, 1GB for Whatsapp and 1GB for Facebook. However, customers can not use these incentives from 7PM to 12AM.
Offered Incentives:
- 2GB Data
- 1GB for Whatsapp
- 1GB for Facebook
- 1000 Zong Minutes
How to Avail these Incentives:
- Zong users can avail this offer by dialing *10#
Validity:
- Zong user can use these incentives in 7 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- This offer is available only on Prepaid Zong SIM activated (or ported in) from 1st November 2017
- MBB & Internet SIM are not part of the offer
- Subscriber has to dial *10# once after activating the SIM to avail the incentive of 4,000 MB (Inclusive of 1 GB WhatsApp & 1 GB Facebook) & 1000 On-Net Minutes for 7 Days.
- Offer is subject to change anytime
- Your SIM is your identity; only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- The said SIM Card or personalized cellular number is and shall always be the exclusive property of CMPak
- Data Resources are not available between 7 PM – 11:59 PM