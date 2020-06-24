Get Free 4GB Data & 1000 Zong Minutes with New Zong SIM Offer

Zong has introduced an offer for its new users. Get Free 4GB Data & 1000 Zong Minutes with A New Zong SIM offer. All you need to do is just get a Zong SIM and dial *10# to avail these incentives. The customers will get a total of 4GB, 2GB data for any purpose, 1GB for Whatsapp and 1GB for Facebook. However, customers can not use these incentives from 7PM to 12AM.

Get Free 4GB Data & 1000 Zong Minutes with A New Zong SIM Offer

Offered Incentives:

2GB Data

1GB for Whatsapp

1GB for Facebook

1000 Zong Minutes

How to Avail these Incentives:

Validity:

Zong user can use these incentives in 7 days.

Check Also: Get “Poora Balance” on Zong Recharge of Rs. 500 or More

Terms and Conditions: