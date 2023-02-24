Newly Leaked OnePlus Nord 3 Specs Contradict Previous Ones

Advertisement

OnePlus is said to be working on the upcoming affordable handset this year, the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 3. There had been many rumors swirling regarding this upcoming smartphone. It is tipped to be the successor of the Nord 2 or Nord 2T with significant improvements. A few weeks ago, we got our hands on some leaked specs for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3. The good part of the news is that today a usually more reliable source is out with another set of leaked OnePlus Nord 3 specs. However, they differ significantly in some aspects from the previously outed ones. The fact is that we can’t tell you which one is more accurate, so just dive in to know more about the handset.

Here’s The New Set of Leaked OnePlus Nord 3 Specs

According to the latest reports, the upcoming Nord 3 is said to pack an FHD+ 6.72-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. In addition, it is tipped to boast the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC at the helm. The handset is said to sport a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Moreover, the smartphone is said to have 8/16GB RAM with 128/256GB storage.

If we talk about the camera details, the rear of the phone will have a triple camera setup. It will sport a 50 MP main shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP macro cam. The smartphone will come with a 16 MP selfie snapper as well. The Nord 3 will also sport an alert slider.

The point worth mentioning here is that the previous leak had the same rear camera specs. However, they added mention of OIS for the main one. Then, there was a half-similar guess about battery capacity “4,500 mAh or 5,000 mAh”. However, the major difference is that it spoke of a smaller, 6.5-inch screen, a 32 MP selfie cam, and 100W charging support. It even said that the Dimensity 8100 Max or Dimensity 8200 SoC will power the device.

Hopefully, we will be able to truly tell what’s what when OnePlus will make the Nord 3 official. So, just keep calm and stay tuned!

