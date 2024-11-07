Google may be shifting Android TV to a less frequent release schedule, moving from annual to bi-yearly updates. According to some reports, Google will skip Android TV 15 altogether and instead release Android TV 16 based on the upcoming Android 16 operating system. This shift would mean fewer major updates, with Android TV OS likely launching around mid-2026.

The reasoning behind this change stems from the nature of smart TV usage and customer behaviour. Unlike smartphones, which tend to see high turnover as users often upgrade every two to three years, TVs are long-term investments. Many consumers keep their televisions for 5 to 10 years, and when choosing a new TV, they typically prioritize features like screen size, display technology, picture quality, and overall price. The underlying software, while important, is not a primary factor in purchasing decisions.

The next Android TV OS will Arrive in 2026

TVs are primarily used as media consumption devices and don’t benefit as significantly from frequent software updates. Unlike smartphones, which regularly introduce new capabilities through OS updates, smart TVs tend to remain functional with the same core features. This shift in update frequency could be a cost-saving measure for Google and TV manufacturers alike, allowing resources to reallocate toward other innovations without sacrificing the essential functionality of Android TV.

While major OS upgrades may become less frequent, this doesn’t mean Android TV will be left entirely stagnant. Google still plans to introduce updates to the platform to address necessary regulatory requirements, compatibility, and support for new features. For example, as streaming services evolve and new media codecs emerge, Google will still need to ensure that Android TV can support these advancements to provide users with the best experience possible. Additionally, any new accessibility standards, security protocols, or privacy regulations that arise will also be available into these semi-regular updates to maintain compliance and ensure user data protection.

At an internal conference for Android TV partners, Google reportedly communicated this shift to its manufacturing partners, suggesting that the industry is aware of and supportive of the new schedule. This communication is essential for both Google and its partners to align on product roadmaps, so TV manufacturers can plan hardware releases without the pressure of annual OS changes. This bi-yearly approach also gives manufacturers more stability and reduces the urgency to constantly adapt their devices to new versions of Android TV.

The change also reflects a larger industry trend where manufacturers are focusing more on the overall ecosystem of devices rather than individual device updates. As TVs become more integrated with smart home setups and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, the focus for Google and other tech companies has shifted towards creating seamless experiences across all smart devices in the home. With an updated but steady Android TV system, Google can now concentrate on developing integrations that improve user experience across all Google-connected devices.

In summary, Google’s decision to adopt a bi-yearly update schedule for Android TV reflects a practical response to user habits and the unique demands of smart TVs. By focusing on fewer but more impactful updates, Google aims to deliver relevant improvements without overburdening TV manufacturers or inconveniencing users who don’t expect frequent upgrades for their TVs. This change could lead to a more refined and stable experience for Android TV users, ultimately benefiting both manufacturers and consumers alike.