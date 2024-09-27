Next-Gen Apple Vision Pro Set for 2025: Major Boost with M5 Chip

Apple is gearing up to release the next generation of its Vision Pro headset, expected to begin production in the second half of 2025, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This new version of the Apple Vision Pro headset won’t differ much in terms of design or overall specifications but will come with a major internal upgrade—the M5 chip. This leap in processing power will offer substantial improvements over the first-generation model, which is powered by the M2 chip.

The M5 chip upgrade marks a significant step for Apple’s mixed reality headset, enhancing its performance and ability to handle more complex tasks. While specific details about the new capabilities of the M5-powered headset have not fully disclosed, Kuo suggests that it will offer the “best Apple Intelligence user experience.” Although what this entails remains unclear, it likely points to improved artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) features integrated into the headset.

The first-generation Vision Pro, launched with the M2 chip, already supports advanced functions across Apple’s ecosystem. M2-powered devices like iPads and Macs currently offer Apple Intelligence features, which include AI-powered functionalities such as voice recognition, on-device processing for privacy, and enhanced user interactions. Speculation indicates that the second-gen Vision Pro will build on these foundations, potentially offering more seamless interactions, better virtual and augmented reality experiences, and improved software integration. While Apple has not officially confirmed a software roadmap for either the first-gen or second-gen Vision Pro, code references have hinted at the inclusion of Apple Intelligence features in future models.

There has been no official word on whether the first-generation Vision Pro will receive these AI updates through software patches, but it’s a possibility Apple may consider. However, users can expect the second-generation Vision Pro to fully embrace Apple Intelligence features, leveraging the M5 chip’s increased processing power to deliver enhanced AI experiences.

Despite the upgraded internals, it doesn’t appear that the price for the second-generation Vision Pro will change significantly from the first model’s starting point of $3,499. Apple is also reportedly developing a more affordable entry-level version of the Vision headset, though details on this device are few.

With the release of the second-generation Vision Pro expected in 2025, Apple continues to push the boundaries of augmented and virtual reality, combining cutting-edge hardware with advanced AI capabilities. The move to the M5 chip will likely make the Vision Pro even more powerful and capable of offering immersive experiences that set new standards for the mixed-reality industry.

