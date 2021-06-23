Next Month, Samsung Galaxy A22 Will Hit the Pakistani Market

Samsung has recently introduced silently a Galaxy A-series new edition, the Samsung Galaxy A22. It is a budget-friendly smartphone to compete with China’s new line of next-generation cheap smartphones. According to the latest reports, Samsung Galaxy A22 will launch in Pakistan very soon, most likely next month.

The Galaxy A22 is still not formally advertised, but there is a silent launch on the social media page of the brand. The exact price and availability should be provided after the official launch but the phone will come from the mid-level category. Here are some specifications of smartphones.

Also Read: TECNO to delight all fans with another Photowalk to Hunza Valley

Samsung Galaxy A22 Specifications:

With the A22, Samsung brings the visual experience of SuperAMOLED to the affordable category. It has a 6.4″ Infinity-U a responsive panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Its brightness may reach a maximum of 600 nits, but it’s capped to 720P. The notch is embedded with a 13MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

Samsung’s new 2021 model body has made of plastic. It will come in four colors, black, white, mint, and violet. The Galaxy A22 also includes one 3.5mm connector, a side-faced fingerprint reader, and a dedicated storage capacity.

The main highlighted feature of the Galaxy A22 is its camera system. The matrix design four cameras are fitted on the backside top left corner. The versatile array has an optical image stabilization (OIS) powered lens of 48 MP f/1,8 main camera and an ultra-wide 8 MP lens with a 123° FoV. In low-light scenarios, OIS technology provides sharp and brighter pictures. Moreover, this setup is completed by two 2MP macro and portrait cameras.

As always, Samsung didn’t disclose the chip installed on this phone. However, Galaxy A22 includes a 2.0GHz octa-core Processor. Android11-based OneUI Core 3.1 runs on the A22. It has an amazing 5000 mAh battery of which can be charged at 15W. Moreover, the smartphone contains 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage in this version. We have to wait for more details regarding pricing and the exact date of the phone launch.

You may be also interested in: Apple Develops a Whole New Kind of MacBook Air



