NEXT TARGET: IT Exports will Reach on $5 Billion Till 2023

Syed Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication said that the Pakistani IT industry is making quick progress and the department has set a target to reach IT exports by $5 billion within the next 3 years.

The Minister said this at an event organized by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the affiliated department of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, held on Wednesday, during which the Export Awards for 2019 were announced. The event was also attended by Federal IT and Telecommunications Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddique and the management of PSEB.

The Government of Pakistan is very keen to work closely with the ICT sector and in enforcing policies and measures to effectively energize exports as well as the adoption of domestic technology, Haque said. He also added that the role of information and telecommunications technology in Pakistan’s economic growth and development is important.

The Federal Minister said that the Ministry of IT focuses on the professional development of youth and making young people a productive part of Pakistan’s economy.

IT Ministry is aiming for $5 billion worth of IT exports by the year 2023

The IT industry grows at a significant rate, earns valuable foreign exchange for the country, creates highly paid jobs improves the productivity of the country people and the quality of life in general through innovative technological solutions.

“He is very pleased to note that 2019-20 was a wonderful year for IT & ITeS export remittances, collected at $1.231 billion, up 23.71% from 2019. We set an IT export remittance target of $5 billion by 2023 and will encourage it in the appropriate manner to meet this target” the Federal Minister for Information Technology added.

According to Syed Aminul Haque, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication the Pakistani IT industry achieved a significant milestone. And also has established itself as one of the world’s leading countries in the software and outsourcing services market.

He claimed that the IT sector could be one of the largest sectors in the country. Adding more than due to IT exports national economy is growing day by day. He said that even in given Covid-19 the situation, IT exports have risen incredibly. PSEB, Pakistan Software Houses Association, and the IT industry were congratulated by the federal minister.

Haque said about IT parks in Islamabad are being constructed and its completion will take place at the end of the year. He said the IT Park also would soon be opened in Gilgit. Work on the IT Park in Karachi is also progressing, he said.

He said the IT industry problem will be resolved soon. He also claimed that The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication and Pakistan Software, Export Board is trying to make every effort to support and facilitate the IT industry in all possible ways.

