NFTs for Instagram: Meta wants you to mint in the metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., revealed that the business is developing technological capabilities that would allow users to show their NFTs for Instagram and even “mint” some NFTs within the app.

Mark Zuckerberg said during a chat at SXSW that NFTs will be introduced to Instagram in the “near term.” While the Meta CEO and creator didn’t go into great depth, he did say that non-fungible tokens will be integrated into the company’s photo and video sharing app if the Instagram team worked out some of the technical issues.

INSTAGRAM’S NFT INTEGRATION COULD BE RELATIVELY LIMITED AT FIRST

NFTs might one day play a part in the company’s future metaverse, according to Zuckerberg, who spoke on Tuesday. “I’m hoping you’re aware of the outfit your avatar wears in the metaverse.”

Zuckerberg, who was known for wearing the same grey t-shirt every day, also said that he now shops mostly on Instagram and Facebook. “I probably bought most of the stuff I wear through Instagram, Facebook Shops, or ads,” he explained.

Earlier this year, Twitter introduced NFT profile images for premium users – a feature that falls short of what Meta offers.

Meta hasn’t said if you’ll be able to sell a popular NFTs for Instagram or mint NFTs that give you access to secret Instagram stories. Consider an Instagram marketplace where you can purchase and sell ownership of these digital things.