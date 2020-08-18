To date around 220,910 commercial amenities have been identified and digitized. After completion of entire GIS mapping, a substantial increase in NHA revenue is expected. The data of Inventoried and digitized NHA assets will be used for optimal revenue management.’

NHA Launches Geographic Information System Survey to Digitize its Entire Network

Addressing at the launching ceremony of GIS, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that the targets set during the last two years were achieved well in time. He said, the GIS survey will enable NHA to manage and monitor commercial and non-commercial amenities all along the NHA network, which will eventually lead to increase Authority’ s revenue at large.

He further said eight road projects will be undertaken this year and Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway has been tendered internationally.

The launching ceremony of GIS was also attended by Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum and Senior officers from Ministry of Communications and NHA.

Saeed said, under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Corona Pandemic is tackled in an effective way that is commended on international level. Besides, this Corona Pandemic, national reserves have been increased, trade deficit is reduced, ML-1 project has been approved, work on Basha Dam has been started and Peshawar Metro Bus Project has also been inaugurated. Government steps, he said, has improved image of the country on International level.

Continuing he said, NHA has planned to undertake eight projects this year which include Balkasar-Mainwali-Muzaffarabad Highway, Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Highway, Barakahu and Shahdara Flyover, Shikarpur-Rajanpur Highway, Zhob-Kuchlak Highway, Kararo-Wadh Highway, Lodhran-Multan and Chakdara-Chitral Highway.

Present government, he said, will build more roads and will also focus on promotion of tourism that will generate employment opportunities. Through Business Plan, NHA is endeavoring to enhance its revenue that will help to reduce load on national exchequer. Besides building roads, the range of Ehsas program will be extended that will pave the way to make country a welfare state in the real sense.

He further said the affairs of NHA are being run in a transparent manner and process of making the Authority financially independent is in progress. Under countrywide Ehsas program, steps are underway for welfare and betterment of the poor.

Hasan said, through GIS survey of Right of Way, NHA is being made a model for other institutes of the country. For this purpose, cooperation of SPARCO is being obtained. NHA’s assets will be managed and supervised in a better way under this system.

Qayyum said, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and guidance of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed NHA has been taken on the track of self-reliance and transparency. During the last two years, all the set goals were achieved successfully in record time frame and we are ready for more challenges.

