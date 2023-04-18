Niantic and Capcom Collaborate to Create Real-world “Monster Hunter Now”

Niantic, the developer behind the wildly successful Pokémon Go game, has teamed up with Capcom to create a new augmented reality game called Monster Hunter Now. The game is described as a hunting action role-playing game that combines Capcom’s iconic creatures with Niantic’s signature real-world gameplay. While the game is set to fully launch in September 2023, players will be able to get a taste of the action through a closed beta starting on April 25th. To participate, interested players can sign up on the MonsterHunterNow.com website.
The game has been in development for four years, according to Niantic and Capcom, with the first pitch being made in 2019. The team from Niantic’s Tokyo office, which had previously worked on the Pikmin Bloom partnership with Nintendo, was in charge of the project.
Players of Monster Hunter Now will come across monsters from the Monster Hunter series in their area and participate in combat using a variety of weaponry. The resources gained from the conflicts will subsequently be used by the players to enhance their gear. Players may work with up to four people to hunt monsters and will always have a Palico buddy at their side while they explore. Additionally, the game will have resource-granting stations akin to Pokémon Go’s Pokéstations.
Battles against monsters are limited to a maximum duration of 75 seconds, making them perfect for commuters. If players don’t have time to battle, they can mark the monsters with a paintball item and hunt them later at their convenience.
While it’s unclear if Monster Hunter Now will connect with other Monster Hunter games, the game is sure to excite fans of both franchises. Niantic’s previous efforts to replicate the success of Pokémon Go have not been as successful, but with this new collaboration with Capcom, they may have another hit on their hands.
