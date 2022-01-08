Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that National Idea Bank (NIB) is an important initiative of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and it has led to the rapid growth of IT exports. NIB is a unique collaboration between educational institutions, government, industry and communities to identify and showcase innovative ideas that have the potential to solve local problems.

NIB is Helping in the Growth of IT Exports- Kamran Bangash

The Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash said this while addressing a function of the National Idea Bank at UET, Peshawar. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and other officials had also attended the meeting. By providing a platform like NIB, the potential of the youth is being utilized in the development of the country.

“Our youth has immense potential which needs to be nurtured. Innovation has a huge role to play in the development of countries, this is why we have to adopt out-of-the-box thinking because every product starts with an idea which improves the quality of human life,”

he added.

No doubt, information technology has now become an integral part of governance as a whole, which is also helping to eradicate corruption.

The platform of National Idea Bank proves itself as a strong relationship between professionals and experts. It has also created business opportunities for students and business entities.

At the end of the ceremony, he also distributed certificates and cheques among the winners of the NIB competition and congratulated them.

Source: The News