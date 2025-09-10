NIC Islamabad Launches Cohort 4 Applications, Calls for Pakistan’s Next Big Startups

Pakistan’s startup scene is getting another boost. The National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad has kicked off applications for its Cohort 4 program, opening its doors to ambitious founders who believe their ideas can stand the test of the market.

This isn’t a classroom exercise. The program is built for people serious about building companies, not side projects. NIC’s focus is on early-stage and pre–product-market-fit ventures, though the call is broad enough to welcome idea-stage founders with deep expertise or intellectual property. Startups that already have a prototype or MVP with some traction or second-time founders eager to try again are also encouraged to apply.

To help founders put their best foot forward, NIC has also announced a specialized online training session, “Pitch Perfect: Mastering Your Story for Cohort 4”. Led by Program Manager Kamran Taufiq Khan, the session takes place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM via Zoom. The idea is simple: teach founders how to sharpen their story, cut the fluff, and make a pitch that sticks.

Why NIC Islamabad Matters

NIC Islamabad isn’t just another incubator tucked away in a government building. Backed by the Ignite National Technology Fund and operating under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, it’s built a reputation as a launchpad for serious startups. Its mission is straightforward: activate, nurture, and accelerate ventures that can disrupt industries.

What sets NIC Islamabad apart is its ecosystem advantage. With more than 40+ support partners representing 150+ companies across 20+ industry verticals, it offers founders direct access to expertise and markets that are otherwise out of reach. On the global front, NIC’s consortium includes ties with accelerators such as MassChallenge (ranked among the top three worldwide) and the Founder Institute (ranked seventh globally). For startups entering Cohort 4, this translates into mentorship, investor access, co-working space, and connections that extend well beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Each new cohort has raised the bar higher than the last. Competition is fierce, but that’s the point. The country’s entrepreneurial energy is growing, and NIC Islamabad wants to channel it into companies that last.

Applications for Cohort 4 are live now. For many of Pakistan’s boldest young founders, this could be where the journey begins and where it changes everything.

Apply Here: NIC Cohort 4 Application Form