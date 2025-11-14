NIC Startups Make Rs27 Billion in Revenue, Attract Rs31.6 Billion Funding

Pakistan’s startup ecosystem is gaining significant momentum, with startups incubated under the National Incubation Center (NIC) program collectively raising Rs31.6 billion from both local and international investors, according to official data from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT).

The NIC program, operated by the Ignite–National Technology Fund under MoITT, is the country’s largest public-sector innovation platform. It currently runs centers in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, providing a nationwide framework to support entrepreneurship and technological innovation.

NIC Startups Achieve Revenue Growth and Job Creation

Since its inception, the NIC program has incubated over 1,990 startups, which have collectively generated Rs27 billion in revenue and created more than 185,000 direct and indirect jobs across Pakistan. These figures reflect the program’s role not only in fostering innovative businesses but also in contributing to economic development and employment generation nationwide.

NICs provide a complete incubation ecosystem, offering startups mentorship, access to investors, business development training, international exposure, and modern co-working spaces. This holistic approach has helped local startups grow into globally competitive technology ventures, enhancing Pakistan’s position in the digital economy.

Officials emphasized that NIC’s integrated support framework ensures startups are not only technically viable but also investment-ready, bridging the gap between innovative ideas and scalable business models.

Impact on Pakistan’s Digital Economy

By providing both resources and strategic guidance, NICs have accelerated digital transformation across multiple sectors, including fintech, healthtech, e-commerce, AI, and software development. The program’s success demonstrates the potential of public-private collaboration in strengthening Pakistan’s innovation ecosystem and attracting global capital.

Experts believe that continued investment, mentorship, and international linkages will further empower Pakistani startups to compete on the global stage, creating sustainable economic growth while positioning the country as a regional innovation hub.

