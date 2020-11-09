



Before starting my news I would like to explain about hackathons because many of you would be unfamiliar with this term. Hackathons are basically tech-based competitions in which a huge number of individuals work collectively to solve problems in innovative ways, often through computer programming. Moving towards the news, the National Incubation Centre is hosting Hackivate 3.0, a virtual Agri-Innovation hackathon to find practical innovative solutions for the problems faced by the Agriculture Sector in our country.

NIC to Host Virtual Agri-Innovation Hackathon

The Hackathon will take place on November 11 with the basic purpose to discuss the future of the agricultural industry through innovation. The event will be attended by panellists from different leading organisations like Jazz, Engro, FAO, Neelas, Kausar Group/Walled City, and Ubank.

Problem statements have been collected directly from the people who are affiliated or work in the Agriculture space highlighting the hurdles they face on a regular basis. Participants of the event are expected to find solutions for agricultural problems in Pakistan.

These problem statements will be related to more than twelve areas within the Agri Innovation space, such as technology Innovation, precision Agriculture, smart Irrigation, research, development and training, food waste, a marketplace for farmers, and much more.

Pakistan is in desperate need to update and digitalise the agriculture sector. The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam said,

Increase in agricultural productivity can happen when policies are framed, which will benefit the farming community. We want to bring a better balance between different sectors of the economy, which include manufacturing, agriculture, and services.

Participants of the Hackathon will be competing with each other to win cash prizes and the top three victors will be given the opportunity to connect with all stakeholders, donors, and partners that will assist in implementing their ideas to solve agricultural problems of the country.

