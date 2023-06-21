Nike & Fortnite Launches Airphoria For Sneaker Heads

It would not be wrong to say that Fortnite always nails its collaborations. However, my favorites have to be their fashion or sneaker brand links. Which one is yours? Whether it is the Fortnite x Ralph Lauren collection or the hilariously controversial Balenciaga collaboration, Fortnite knows very well how to rattle some feathers and make some noise. Now, Nike has collaborated with Fortnite to introduce Airphoria Island for the sneakerheads.

Nike Collaborates With Fortnite

The game’s latest collaboration with Nike is no doubt my favorite yet. It took the idea of Air Max to new heights with a floating city, Airphoria. Let me tell you that Airphoria features venues like “Station 97,” “Shoebox Tower,” and “Museum Max.” If you want to visit Airphoria island, you can type in the island code; 2118-5342-7190.

In addition to that, there is a host of new items added to the Item Shop for the Nike x Fortnite Airphoria island. It also includes ‘Airie’ and ‘Maxxed Out Max’ Outfits. Let me tell you that these outfits are now available in the Fortnite Item Shop as part of the Airphoria Pack. The pack also comes with the Pure Sole Boombox and Maxx Stacks Back Blings. Separate items include the ‘That Ice Pickaxe’, ‘Maxx Axe Pickaxe’, ‘Maxx Drop Glider’, and ‘Keep ‘Em Crispy’ emote. The emote is available individually as well as a part of the ‘Airphoria Gear Bundle’, which additionally includes the ‘Air Wave Emoticon’, ‘Maxx Volume Spray’, and ‘Airphoria Loading Screen’.

All the gamers who don’t want to fork out some real-life money for VBUCKS will have the ability to pick up the Air Max 1 ’86 Back Bling from 28 June, 2 pm AEST. They can play 10 minutes of game time on the special Airphoria island. If you’re looking to play the Fortnite x Nike Airphoria event, you’ll have to be fast. The point worth mentioning is that it is running from now until June 27, 2023, at 8 PM ET.

Just a reminder, use the island code 2118-5342-7190. All the people who link their Epic Games and Nike accounts between June 20 at 12 PM ET and June 27 at 8 PM ET will be able to claim an Achievement on .SWOOSH by August 8, 2023, as well. Are you guys excited? Do let us know in the comment section.

