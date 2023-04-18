Nikon to Launch New Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for Cropped Sensor Cameras – Leaks

Exciting news for Nikon fans! It appears that Nikon Netherlands and several other European countries may have accidentally leaked the development of a brand new Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lens on their websites. While no official details have been released yet, the rumors suggest that the lens is designed for cropped sensor cameras such as the recently announced Nikon Z50 and the vintage-looking Nikon Z fc.
This leak especially holds significance for Nikon users who use cropped Nikon bodies because there aren’t many wide-angle zoom alternatives available. If the rumor is true this lens will go great with some of the top Nikon cameras, including the Z7 II and Z9.
Features of the new Lens:
Although we don’t yet have an official release date or pricing, we do know this lens is on the way because it is on the Nikon Z lens roadmap. The lens is believed to include an internal focusing system, a maximum aperture range of f/3.5–5.6, and a minimum aperture range of f/16–25. It will include 7 diaphragm blades and 12 elements arranged in 11 groups, including an ED and an aspherical lens. It will weigh only 205g and have a filter size of 67mm and a diameter of 72mm x 63.5mm.
Overall, this news is a promising sign that Nikon is continuing to strengthen its lens lineup and focus more on cropped sensor systems. We will keep you updated as more information is released, but we can’t wait to see what this exciting new lens has to offer!
