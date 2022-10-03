Nine Passionate Pakistani Runners Ran the London Marathon to Fundraise for TCF Flood Relief

Nine Pakistani athletes participated in the London Marathon to fundraise for The Citizens Foundation (TCF) Flood Relief Appeal.

A large number of London Marathon runners raise money and awareness for a particular charity each year.The nine runners that backed the TCF Flood Relief Appeal include Adnan Gandhi, Kaukab Sarwar, HiraDiwan, Muhammad Affan, Nadir Shera, Shanzé Shah, Fahd Mukhtar, Salman Khan, and Ahmed Mustafa Khan. All runners were spotted wearing TCF t-shirts during the race.

The TCF team finished the race in less than 6 hours. Together, these socially responsible London Marathon participants were able to raise over PKR 2 Million from supporters globally for the TCF Flood Relief Appeal.

The TCF Flood Relief Appeal aims to provide 5 million meals and assist in the reconstruction of 9000 homes for flood-affected families in Pakistan once the flood waters recede. TCF is assisting communities in several ways to help stop school dropouts. After the floods, many communities have become displaced and lost their source of income, making it likely that the number of out-of-school children in Pakistan will increase. Others can join the cause and support TCF in its mission to support flood-affected communities by donating to the TCF Flood Relief Appeal.

Also Check: Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Drive!