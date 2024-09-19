Nintendo and Pokémon Sue Palworld Developer

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair, the developer of the game Palworld, alleging patent infringement. The lawsuit, filed in the Tokyo District Court, seeks an injunction against further infringement and compensation for damages.

Palworld, a survival and crafting game, has been described as “Pokémon with guns.” The game features characters working with monsters, or “Pals,” but some of these monster designs bear striking similarities to Pokémon. This has led to accusations of plagiarism and copyright infringement.

Pocketpair has responded to the lawsuit by stating that they were unaware of any patents they had violated and were not notified of such details. The company expressed regret over having to allocate resources to address the legal matter but vowed to continue working on Palworld for their fans.

Palworld, which is still in early access, has been a commercial success, selling over 5 million copies in just three days of its launch. However, the lawsuit could have significant implications for the game’s future and the broader gaming industry.

The lawsuit is based on multiple patent rights held by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

The lawsuit could have a significant impact on the gaming industry, as it raises questions about intellectual property rights and the boundaries of fair use.