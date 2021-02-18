Nintendo Direct announces exciting updates

Nintendo Direct hosted a show for the first time in over a year. The new show was focused on games expected to hit the Switch, Nintendo’s hybrid gaming console, sometime within the first half of 2021, but there were a few gaming updates that would hit later.

While the impact of the pandemic undoubtedly means that it will take more time for major new games to be played out and many older ones will be updated and re-released in the meantime, the stream has good news for Zelda, Splatoon, and Mario fans alike, as well as some promising new experiences.

Nintendo direct announced a timetable for Switch for the next six months on Wednesday, a storm of new game updates. Firstly, on July 15, a remastered Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will touch the Turn. Second, Splatoon 3 has been announced but unlike anything else on Nintendo Direct will be released next year. Mario didn’t miss the performance either.

For Nintendo’s hybrid console, Mario Golf Super Rush is the first Mario Golf title. The game will have controls for motion, new modes, and a promotion for tales.

As for current update of Switch games, the latest Mega Smash Bros. The ultimate fighter is Pyra and Mythra’s two-in-one duo from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Animal Crossing is expected to release late this month. New Horizons will get Mario-themed products and this year Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will see an expansion pass with new stages and characters.