Nintendo Direct Showcase Will Take Place On Sep 13

There had been a lot of rumors regarding the direct showcase by Nintendo for many weeks. After passing through the rumor mill, Nintendo has officially announced a new Direct Showcase today. The Nintendo Direct Showcase is scheduled to air on September 13th at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST.

Nintendo Direct Showcase Confirmed For Tomorrow

Nintendo UK has recently announced that the direct showcase will take place tomorrow. However, it will not stream the Direct as a mark of respect for the country’s current period of national mourning. The company stated that the direct will be published as a video-on-demand on its YouTube channel at 4 pm BST. The fact is that it won’t make any difference since the NA live stream will be available at the designated time. Furthermore, the Direct will be approximately 40 minutes in duration and will focus primarily on games that will be released this Winter.

It is still unclear what we’ll see at the showcase. However, we can take a guess at least some of the titles that will be present during this Nintendo Direct. According to the previous reports, Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti of Giant Bomb and Gamesbeat respectively, reported that a Nintendo Direct will happen in September 2022. The duo also revealed that two games from The Legend of Zelda franchise will be announced at the direct showcase which will be the Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

Some rumors also claim that high-profile games such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Metroid Prime will make an appearance. It seems that finally, we got an official title announcement for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Isn’t it? So, let’s just wait and watch what happens tomorrow. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

