Nintendo Has Now Shut Down Its Dr Mario World Mobile Game

Two years after its launch, Nintendo has officially shut down the Dr Mario World game for iOS devices. This is another game that the Japanese company discontinued after just a few years. The company had already announced in July that the game would be available to play until October 31, 2021. At that time, the company wrote:

“Thank you for playing the Dr. Mario World game. The Dr. Mario World game’s service will end on November 1, 2021 (Mon). We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since it began service on July 10, 2019.”

Yesterday, through Dr Mario World’s Twitter account, three of the viruses of the game posted that the service is officially over:

Blue: “Tomorrow marks the end of the Dr. Mario World game’s service.” Yellow: “Thanks so much for playing, everyone!” Red: “The game won’t be playable, but don’t forget that you’ll be able to look back via a web page that’s being set up. Good luck out there!” #DrMarioWorld

Back in July, the company has also planned to create a Dr. Mario World Memories webpage. This page is now live after the game’s service ends. It would be a way for players to revisit their memories of the game.

“To enable the provision of the Dr. Mario World Memories Service, a portion of your player history will be saved on the server so it can be referenced in Dr. Mario World Memories. If you would like to delete your player history, please go to Delete Save Data in the app and delete your save data.”

Dr. Mario World is not only the first mobile game that the company has discontinued. Nintendo had discontinued Miitomo (2016), Pokémon Duel (2016), and Pokémon Rumble Rush (2019) as well.

Moreover, Pokémon Shuffle Mobile (2015) and Pokémon: Magikarp Jump (2017) haven’t received any updates in years, and their developers don’t plan on adding more features for these games.

On the other hand, Nintendo had also launched great hits like Super Mario Run (2016), Fire Emblem Heroes (2017), and, of course, Pokémon Go (2016), which recently surpassed $5 billion in revenue after five years of its launch. Now, the company is betting on Pokémon UNITE, which launched a few months ago.

