Nintendo is ending support for account logins through Facebook and Twitter on October 25. The Players will no longer be able to sign in or create a new Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account. However, they can still log on or create a new Nintendo Account with their Google or Apple account.

Advertisement

Nintendo is Ending Support for Account Logins via Facebook and Twitter

After the due date, you need to sign in again. For that reason, you need to enter the email address or username associated with your Nintendo account. If you haven’t set up your Nintendo account or forgot your password, you will have to select “Forgot your password?” on the Nintendo Account sign-in page and follow the instructions. If you don’t have access to your registered email address, you won’t be able to change the email address yourself. You will have to contact Nintendo customer support.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to those who have been using a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to their Nintendo Account,” the company said in a statement on a support page.

Nintendo also announced that it is also ending support of image sharing on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS on October 25 as well. After this date, players will not be able to post images to Twitter or Facebook through the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. However, images and comments that have already been posted on Facebook and Twitter will remain available even after October 25.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has not revealed the reasons behind these two changes.

Check also: Nintendo Clears Up Confusion Over the title of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom