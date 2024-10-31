Nintendo Music App is Now Available on Apple App Store

Nintendo has introduced an exciting new app for iPhone and iPad users, specifically targeting fans of its vast library of game soundtracks. Named Nintendo Music, this app allows Nintendo Online subscribers to explore an ever-expanding collection of music from iconic video games, bringing a rich audio experience to fans of classic Nintendo franchises. Released as a surprise launch, Nintendo Music is available for free on the Apple App Store but requires an active Nintendo Online membership to unlock its full features.

Video game soundtracks have long been available on streaming services like Apple Music and YouTube, where fans can search for and enjoy music from their favourite games. However, Nintendo Music provides a more official and curated experience, crafted by Nintendo itself. This means users can access tracks selected and organized in a way that preserves Nintendo’s vision and the immersive storytelling in its games. For Nintendo enthusiasts, the app presents a fresh and more personalized alternative to generic streaming platforms, keeping video game music separate from mainstream music libraries and recommendations.

Features of Nintendo Music

Nintendo Music comes with a wealth of features designed to appeal to nostalgic players and modern fans alike. One of the most prominent aspects is the broad selection of soundtracks spanning Nintendo’s extensive catalogue. From Mario and Zelda to Pokemon and beyond, the app hosts a diverse array of music across generations and game consoles. Nintendo has also created curated playlists based on specific characters, games, and themes. Whether you’re looking to relive a thrilling boss battle from Zelda or enjoy a relaxing tune from Animal Crossing, Nintendo Music makes it easy to find the right track for the moment.

Beyond nostalgia, Nintendo has thoughtfully designed the app with the needs of modern gamers in mind. A standout feature, unique to Nintendo, is the spoiler toggle. By enabling this option, users can avoid potential spoilers for games they haven’t played or finished yet. For instance, turning on the spoiler setting prevents specific game titles, images, or even song titles that could reveal story elements from appearing in playlists, thus preserving the mystery for players still discovering the games.

How to Get Nintendo Music

Nintendo Music is available for free download from the App Store, and is compatible with iPhones and iPads. However, an active Nintendo Online subscription is required to use the app and access its content. This subscription not only enables users to play Nintendo games online but now also provides exclusive access to a tailored music experience that celebrates Nintendo’s gaming legacy.

Nintendo Music’s surprise launch has already garnered attention from fans, and as the app continues to grow its music library, it promises to be an invaluable addition for Nintendo enthusiasts who cherish the memorable tunes of their favourite games. This official music app provides an immersive audio journey across Nintendo’s world, combining nostalgia, personalization, and convenience in one app.