Nintendo Officially Launches Nintendo Pictures

Nintendo Pictures, Nintendo’s Tokyo-based animation studio, has officially debuted, with the company’s website now online.

Previously known as Dynamo Pictures, Nintendo Pictures was a CG-focused visual production studio whose past motion capture and animation work includes a series of Pikmin short films as well as appearances in Persona 5, Final Fantasy 13-2, Monster Hunter World, and Metroid: Other M.

“We will continue to challenge ourselves to provide clients throughout the world with unique and intriguing visuals that transcend generations and periods.”

Nintendo Pictures will generate video material based on Nintendo intellectual property. “Through our videos, we seek to make Nintendo characters known to customers all around the world and produce one-of-a-kind videos that will remain in their memory forever,” the studio’s official website states.

Nintendo presently has one announced animated feature in the works: a Super Mario Bros. film co-created with Illumination, the studio behind the Minions films. The first teaser trailer will be released on October 6 during New York Comic-Con.

Though video game film adaptations are not new, they have grown in popularity and success in recent years. Sonic 2 soon became the highest-grossing video game film ever in the United States. While the studio’s initial works under Nintendo may take some time to be unveiled, viewers will get a taste of Nintendo’s other, unconnected animation endeavour later this week.