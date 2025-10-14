Nintendo Reportedly Hit by Major Cyberattack from Crimson Collective

Nintendo, the Japanese gaming giant, may be facing one of its biggest cyber threats yet. A hacking group called Crimson Collective has taken responsibility for the major cyberattack on Nintendo. The group shared an alleged screenshot as proof, showing folders related to Nintendo’s production assets, admin data, and previews.

So far, Nintendo has not released an official statement about the alleged hack. This makes it hard to confirm whether the claims are genuine or not. Several sources, including The Gamer, have reported on the situation, but there’s still no direct comment from Nintendo.

The hacking group, Crimson Collective, is not new to high-profile cyberattacks. Earlier this year, the same group targeted Red Hat, a major software company. They reportedly stole around 570GB of data from GitHub repositories. The group later tried to contact Red Hat to make extortion demands. When the company ignored them, Red Hat eventually confirmed the breach and said it was working with authorities.

Now, it seems the hackers may be using a similar tactic with Nintendo. They might be trying to pressure the company by threatening to leak sensitive data online. What makes the situation more concerning is that Crimson Collective has recently formed an alliance with two other notorious hacking groups — ShinyHunters and Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters. Both of these groups are known for large-scale data breaches and extortion schemes.

If the breach turns out to be real, Nintendo could be in for a tough fight. The company is known for being very strict about protecting its intellectual property, especially when it comes to its games, characters, and development data. However, experts believe that Nintendo is unlikely to give in to the hackers’ demands.

Still, if Crimson Collective’s claims are legitimate, it’s possible that internal files and early production materials could leak online in the coming days. That could expose unreleased projects or confidential information.

For now, all eyes are on Nintendo’s response. Cybersecurity experts say it’s important to wait for official confirmation before drawing conclusions. But given the hackers’ track record, this could turn into one of the most serious cyber incidents in the gaming industry in recent years.

The story is still developing, and fans are anxious to see how Nintendo handles the situation. Whether this is another bluff or a genuine breach, it’s a reminder of how vulnerable even the biggest companies can be in the digital age.