Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories Leaked by Chinese Retailer

Nintendo’s upcoming console, widely speculated to be the Switch 2, is generating buzz following a series of leaks related to its accessories. Chinese wholesaler Alibaba recently featured listings for a carrying case and screen protectors designed for the next-generation console, which were quickly removed but not before they were reposted on fan forums like Famiboards. While Nintendo has yet to confirm the existence of a Switch 2, these leaks offer an intriguing look at potential design changes.

The leaked carrying case reveals several notable details about the console’s design. The case, which measures 11.6 by 5.9 by 1.9 inches, is noticeably larger than the current Nintendo Switch OLED model, suggesting the Switch 2 could have a bigger screen. Additionally, the image shows a mocked-up Switch 2 logo and hints at a design shift, with more prominent triggers on the back of the device.

In addition to the case, a video surfaced on Bilibili, a Chinese video-sharing platform, showcasing new Joy-Con controllers for the possible Switch 2. The blurry footage shows someone detaching the Joy-Cons using a pull mechanism, rather than sliding them off like the current system.

This suggests that magnets could be incorporated into the new controllers for easier attachment and detachment. The video also reveals what appear to be additional back triggers, similar to those found on the Steam Deck or Xbox and PS5 controllers, possibly indicating a shift towards more advanced control features.

Nintendo has not officially commented on these leaked accessories, leaving fans to speculate on how these elements might fit into the final design of the much-anticipated Switch 2.