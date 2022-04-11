Nintendo Switch Exclusive released ahead of its launch

The Nintendo Switch exclusive title Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was postponed earlier this year, with no new release date announced. Nintendo did not officially claim that the game was delayed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the corporation did cite “current world events” as a reason for the delay. The game was scheduled to be released on April 8th, and for one gamer, it appears that this was the case.

Rachael on Twitter has been uploading videos and screenshots from the game over the previous three days, displaying what she’s accomplished so far. Nintendo, on the other hand, appears to have caught on to the problem, cancelling the transaction and refunding her money.

The actual cause of the problem is unknown. Rachael has a regular Nintendo Switch and a Switch Lite, but only the latter can play Re-Boot Camp. It’s a curious situation, and that’s unknown if it happened to anyone else who bought it through the eShop. Fans of the original Advance Wars games, as well as those who have never played the series, have been looking forward to Re-Boot Camp.

Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-Boot Camp will be available only on Nintendo Switch. The Switch title is a remake of the first two Advance Wars games, which initially released on the Game Boy Advance system in the early 2000s.