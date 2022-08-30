Nintendo to Launch Switch Pro Console in Q1 2023

There are many leaks circulating on internet regarding Japanese video game, Nintendo that its publisher is all set to release the most awaited “Switch Pro” version of the console. The Switch Pro Console version is revealed to be released by everyone by the first half of 2023. During the last few years, we got plenty of rumors and reports regarding Switch Pro, however non of the detail resulted in actual announcement of the hardware from Nintendo. Due to this, many gamers had lost all the hope but now it seems like the Switch Pro console is right around the corner and the wait of few more months is left now.

Advertisement

Nate the Hate who is game insider and usually has all the accurate details regarding Nintendo has revealed that Switch Pro will land for users by the start of 2023. This over all revelation took place when one of the user tagged Nate the Hate for talking about switch pro but it never landed. In responded, “this complaint will be “odd” when the Switch Pro “releases in the first half of next year.” This one line make us believe that something big is going to announced by Nintendo in coming months.

Switch Pro Console- The talk of town

Nintendo latest console is almost five years old which means when it will come up with a new one, it would be quite surprising for users. With this new console, Nintendo would be able to actively compete with the powerful PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offer. According to tech experts, the ” Pro” model of the switch might not match up to up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X in terms of raw specs, however, it would make many games on the platform run that much better.

While many people are asking that if Nintendo us able to release Switch Pro model, why it has taken long for console to arrive. It might be due to hardware shortages due to covid during the last few years. Number of big tech companies including Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have suffered a lot to get chips that are needed to create video game consoles.

While this big news has come from a credible leakster, however since the company has not official announced it, there is nothing much we can expect. What do you guys think regarding the launch of Switch Pro Console?

Also Read: Nintendo Switch Exclusive released ahead of its launch