Nintendo Wants Discord To Unveil Who Leaked Legend Of Zelda Art Book

Someone leaked more than 200 pages of the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom art book back in February. However, the art book didn’t do much for story spoilers, as it has only sketches and renderings of characters, weapons, landscapes, and something named “Hateno Cheese”. Nintendo actually wants to know who did that. A report claims that the company has filed a DMCA subpoena with Discord to know the identity of a user who shared the images.
Nintendo Is Coming After Discord To Find Legend Of Zelda Art Book Leaker
The point worth mentioning here is that the leaked images from the Legend Of Zelda art book were only up for a short time as Nintendo sent an initial DMCA takedown request. Discord even responded very promptly in just eight minutes taking down the art book content. Even though, Nintendo asked to take down the channel named “Tears of the Kingdom Official Discord Server” as some of its members were still sharing the leaked content.
The fact is that the story did not end up there. On April 7, Nintendo lawyers filed a subpoena desiring the real identity of Discord user Julien#2743. The company wanted to know the name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), and e-mail addresses(es) of the people for posting the content on the Discord channel. The filing further says that the information regarding the leakers will be used for the purposes of safeguarding the rights granted to NOA [Nintendo of America] under the Copyright Act.
Nintendo seems to be setting an example as the infringing content is already gone. Let me tell you that this isn’t the first time that a game company like Nintendo has called in the lawyers to go after a Discord user: So, let’s see what will happen next. Stay tuned!