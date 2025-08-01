Renowned Pakistani business tycoon Mian Mohammad Mansha is stepping into the electric vehicle (EV) industry. His company, Nishat Group, has partnered with Chery Automobile Co, one of China’s biggest car exporters, to start producing electric cars in Pakistan.

The project will be managed under a new unit called NextGen Auto Pvt. Ltd. According to Muhammad Aqib Zulfiqar, Chief Financial Officer of Nishat Group, the company is investing around $100 million in this venture. The funds will be used for car manufacturing, marketing, and setting up a local assembly.

NextGen Auto is set to launch five vehicles under Chery’s Omoda and Jaecoo brands. The launch event is scheduled for this Friday, and local production is expected to begin in October 2025.

Nishat Group to Assemble Electric Cars in Pakistan with China’s Chery

Zulfiqar described the decision to work with Chery as a “no-brainer.” He explained that the Nishat team visited several carmakers in China before selecting Chery. “In this category, China is far ahead in terms of technology and cost efficiency,” he added.

Over the past year, more than six Chinese carmakers have introduced electric vehicles in Pakistan. These include big names like BYD, which plans to begin local production next year, and SAIC Motor, already active in the market.

The move by Nishat Group comes at a time when the Pakistani government is actively promoting electric vehicles. The national policy aims to make 30% of all car sales and production EV-based by 2030. The government has also committed to lowering electricity prices at EV charging stations to support this transition.

Zulfiqar said the group is excited about entering the EV space and urged the government to take faster steps. He stressed the need for clear EV policies, including more licenses for charging stations to ensure the growth of the industry.

Nishat Group is already a major player in Pakistan’s auto industry. Since 2017, it has been selling Hyundai vehicles and has one of the widest product ranges in the country. The group is also involved in cement, textiles, and financial services.

With the launch of NextGen Auto, Mansha’s conglomerate aims to further expand its footprint in Pakistan’s growing EV market.

Zulfiqar concluded by saying that competition in the EV space should be guided by smart policies. “The new trend is all about new energy vehicles,” he said. “Leaving it open without proper structure isn’t the right move.”

This partnership marks a big step for Pakistan’s automotive future. If successful, it could bring modern, eco-friendly cars to the masses while also boosting local manufacturing and job creation.