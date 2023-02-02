Advertisement

Back in November 2021, Nissan announced to invest $17.6 billion to develop new EVs and battery technology. The company also shared renderings of four electric vehicle concepts with intriguing names like Chill-Out, Surf-Out, Hang-Out and Max-Out. Now, Nissan showed a physical version of one of those concepts — the Nissan Max-Out EV convertible. The company has not revealed much information yet.

Nissan Shows off the Max-Out EV Convertible Concept

The vehicle is indeed a two-seater convertible that the company said was created on “the fundamental concept of being one with the car.” Concepts are often design exercises meant to spur creativity within a company. Sometimes, these concepts provide a directional glimpse at which design road an automaker may take.

Similarly, the Nissan GT-R successor is coming, and it will be electrified. Previous reports have hinted that Nissan is developing a new sports car that would be available as a hybrid or in other electrified formats. It will first be available in Japan, then in North America, Europe and the UK.

It is worth mentioning here that Nissan’s Ambition 2030 plan aims to electrify half of its portfolio. The company is also hoping to release 15 new EVs by the end of the decade. At the time, the company said it would develop 23 electrified vehicles through 2030, with 20 of those coming to market by 2026. The company said it wants 75% of its portfolio to be either hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery-electric in Europe, 55% in Japan and 40% in the U.S. and China by 2030.

The company is also having its Nissan Futures event that will begin on February 4 in Yokohama, Japan. The event will show how Nissan is shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design, according to the company.

