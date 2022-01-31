NITB Develops Rabta Asaan Chatbot to Communicate with Govt Officials Directly

In line with PM’s dream of digital Pakistan, there are several initiatives that are designed to make communication of common man with designated departments easier. All of these initiatives use information technology. One such new initiative is Rabta Asaan Chatbot which is specially designed for the first time in the country to help common man register their complaints to the government officials directly.

Previously there were no such systems available, and in order to register complaints, one has to visit the government offices multiple times but were not able to meet the designated person responsible for the tasks.

Rabta Asaan Chatbot- An Initiative for Public Queries and Questions

Rabts Asaan is a project of the Ministery of Information Technology and this digital citizen surveys portal is available on every .gov.pk site.

While telling about this portal, NITB said:

“Rabta Asaan Chatbot is an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoiT). It’s a digital portal for citizens’ queries, available for every .gov.pk website.”

پاکستان کی تاریخ میں پہلی بار عوام الناس کو افسرانِ بالا تک براہِ راست رسائی دینے کیلئے نیشنل انفارمیشن ٹیکنالوجی بورڈ نے رابطہ آسان چیٹ باٹ کو ترتیب دیا ہے ۔ رابطہ آسان کا مقصد ویب پلیٹفارم کو استعمال کرکے عام آدمی اپنے سوالات کے آفیشلز جواب حاصل کر سکتا ہے ۔ pic.twitter.com/HlcQfEBAJ7 — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) January 31, 2022

The Rabta Asaan chatbot facility is available on the websites of the Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Commerce and Textile, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and Ministry of Law and Justice.

No doubt, it is of its kind initiatives and we praise the government for coming up with such ideas in order to make the lives of common people easier.

You might want to know about the best Android devices and the features associated with them. Head to our Best of Android section.