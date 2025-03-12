The Prime Minister of Pakistan has officially approved the extension of the contract of Mr. Imran Maqsood, who serves as Director (Consultancy & Advisory) at the National Information Technology Board (NITB). NITB Director’s contract is extended for one year starting from February 16, 2025, or until the dissolution of NITB, whichever happens first.

The notification, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division on March 11, 2025, confirms the extension under the terms and conditions set by the Management Position Scales Policy, 2020. Mr. Maqsood holds the MP-III Scale — a category designed to attract experienced professionals to key advisory and managerial roles within the government.

NITB Director’s Contract Extended — But Is the Board Facing Dissolution?

The NITB plays a pivotal role in digitizing government operations and providing technical expertise across various federal departments. With the ongoing push for e-governance and digital transformation in Pakistan, the board remains crucial to ensuring that modern technology supports and streamlines administrative processes.

Mr. Maqsood’s reappointment comes at a time when the future of NITB itself seems uncertain, given the mention of its potential dissolution in the official notification. However, the extension signals the government’s intent to maintain continuity in leadership, ensuring ongoing projects and advisory functions remain unaffected.

The Impact of This Extension

With Mr. Maqsood’s continued leadership, the NITB is likely to stay on track with its digital transformation initiatives. His role covers providing consultancy and advisory services — critical for the effective rollout of IT infrastructure projects, improving cybersecurity measures, and enhancing the government’s digital service delivery.

This extension also underscores the government’s focus on retaining experienced professionals in leadership roles, ensuring key projects proceed smoothly without disruption.

What’s Next for NITB?

The mention of dissolution raises questions about the future of NITB. We will see whether the organization restructures, merges with another entity, or replaces itself with a new body. Regardless, Mr. Maqsood’s extension hints that the current leadership will oversee this transition, should it occur.

In the meantime, NITB continues its work, with Mr. Maqsood at the helm of its advisory and consultancy efforts — a move that could ensure stability in Pakistan’s ongoing digital governance reforms.

