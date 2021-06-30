In a recent development, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (IT & Telecom), Pakistan has designed an instant messaging app called ‘Beep Pakistan.’ The application is expected to be rolled out in the upcoming days.

NITB in Collaboration with MoST Designs a Messaging App for Govt Employees

Pakistani app developers have designed this mobile app locally to counter cyber attacks. The trial of the ‘Beep Pakistan’ went successfully, and it will be launched in the next few days, according to the NITB.

Furthermore, according to NITB, at the start, only government employees will be able to use ‘Beep Pakistan’ for chatting and document transactions. However, in the later stages, the general public will also be able to reap benefits from this app.

Amidst the launching ceremony, DG Project Management Office (PMO), Faisal Iqbal Ratyal said that the app will encompass a number of features which include messaging, audio calling, and video conferencing. Faisal was asked about the motive behind Beep Pakistan, and he said,

The government decided to develop a dedicated platform for official communication after mobile devices of government officials of a neighboring country were compromised following a cyberattack, resulting in leakage of sensitive official information.

According to a source, Beep Pakistan will be initially rolled out for 20,000 high-ranking government officials who are involved in the decision-making process. Till now, we don’t have much information about the app but we can predict that it is developed in the style of WhatsApp and will be rolled out as a local alternative. Through this app, users will be able to send messages, audio, video calls, pictures, and other documents just like whatsapp.

