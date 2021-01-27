NITB Requests Public to Give Feedback on Launching Pakistan’s First International Payment Gateway

National Information Technology Board (NITB), Ministry of IT & Telecom and Government of Pakistan is planning to launch Pakistan’s first-ever International Payment Gateway (IPG). To facilitate the general public, NITB has asked them to Give Feedback on Launching Pakistan’s First IPG.

NITB announced this of social media platforms and gave a link to submit your feedback.

National IT Board (NITB), Ministry of IT & Telecom, Government of Pakistan is planning to launch Pakistan’s first-ever “INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT GATEWAY (IPG)” to advance the nation’s digital infrastructure in order to provide ease of doing business to the digital users globally. We are aiming for User’s Digital payments with ease, convenience, and enhanced safety. In this regard, we are adopting user sensitive inclusive approach and request our users to provide us with detailed feedback regarding the features for enhanced usability of IPG.

If you want to add your feedback, Click Here

Last year, the freelancing community wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighting their challenges and opportunities the community was missing due to the lack of government support.

As per the letter,

“We are writing this letter as an initiative to express our extreme disappointment and frustration with your lack of concern for Pakistan’s freelancing youth who are feeling deceived by your promises to bring companies like PayPal, eBay, Amazon, and other global giants.”

Pakistani youth according to Payoneer’s global report 2018 managed to secure the fourth position globally in terms of revenues generated from freelancing. Surely, this will help a lot of Pakistani freelancer in making the positive image of the country.