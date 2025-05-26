NITB to Launch Beep Pakistan by June 2025 as Secure WhatsApp Alternative

Amid escalating concerns over data leaks and digital surveillance, the Government of Pakistan is gearing up to launch ‘Beep,’ a secure, locally developed messaging platform tailored for government employees. Designed as an alternative to WhatsApp, the app promises enhanced cybersecurity and complete data localization.

The announcement was made during a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, chaired by Syed Amin Ul Haque, on Monday.

Key Features of Beep Pakistan

According to officials from the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Beep will support

Encrypted messaging

Audio and video calls

Conference calling with over 100 participants

An additional layer of security

Data hosting within Pakistan

The app will be launched in phases, eventually rolling out nationwide. The core infrastructure, including data centers, will be based in Pakistan, ensuring full control over sensitive communications. Officials emphasized that unlike WhatsApp, which stores user data on foreign servers, Beep’s architecture ensures 100% safety and sovereignty over user data.

Beep’s data centre will be in Pakistan, ensuring 100% safety and security. -Syed Amin Ul Haq

Security and Readiness

During the briefing, Zarar Khan, Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, stated that a thorough cybersecurity assessment is currently underway.

We are trying to address the vulnerabilities and ensure the launch by June 30, 2025,” he told the committee.

The app is being seen as a strategic move to minimize reliance on foreign platforms for official communication and reduce the risks associated with data breaches, particularly in high-level and sensitive exchanges.

E-Government Push Continues

The committee was also informed that e-office utilization has reached 98%, signaling significant progress in the government’s digital transformation agenda. This complements the rollout of Beep, which will become a crucial communication tool within the already digitized bureaucratic ecosystem.

The Beep Pakistan app was first announced back in July 2023, but the official launch has been facing delays. Now the government plans to formally unveil the app by June 30, 2025. Further details, including app design, interface, and user access, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

