NIU Launches Next Gen eBike, the SQi

NIU, a firm specializing in electric mobility, has just released one of the sleekest-looking lightweight electric bikes we’ve seen in years. However, before you get too excited, we should mention that the new NIU SQi is currently being launched in China only. NIU didn’t release any date for the international launch of the ebike.

Unconventional Cool Design:

While the characteristic NIU halo lighting is present, the remainder of the bike’s appearance deviates significantly from NIU’s typical aesthetic. With their rounded forms and flowing lines, most of the company’s electric mopeds are more aptly described as “adorable” or “welcoming.” Overall, the NIU SQi has a sci-fi appearance. If the Terminator required a lightweight electric motorcycle, he would ride this one.

However, the aggressive appearance of the SQi is limited to the body panels, at least in the Chinese market version. Local restrictions that define electric bicycles and limit their maximum speed to 25 kilometers per hour have put forward the SQi as a slow-riding two-wheeler with a rapid appearance.

Specifications:

The back hub motor is rated at a meager 400W, but at least this is the continuous power rating. Most likely, the peak power output is greater. The 48V battery is available in 20Ah (960 Wh) or 24Ah (1,152 Wh) capacities. They have a reported range of 65 to 75 kilometers (40 to 47 miles). The batteries are removable for charging off the bike, and NIU’s battery packs are renowned for their quality.

The NIU SQi inherits several additional NIU features, including connectivity via the company’s smartphone application. This means that motorcyclists can use GPS to find their motorcycle and take advantage of battery monitoring, vehicle diagnostics, and settings – all of which can be handled remotely from the rider’s smartphone.

Price:

NIU SQi’s price ranges from RMB 8,999 to RMB 9,599 (roughly $1,330 to $1,420).

