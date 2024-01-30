No Action Will Be Taken Against Journalists Criticizing Judiciary On Social Media

FIA issued notices to journalists who have been criticizing the judiciary on social media. Recently, the Attorney General for Pakistan assured that the Supreme Court will take no action against the journalists. In a significant development, a three-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The bench heard the suo motu notice against the harassment of journalists.

Reports claim that the FIA cyber crime wing summoned 65 people on January 27, 2024. It included various journalists and social media activists who have been running a “malicious campaign” against the judges and the institutions. For all those unaware, a malicious campaign on social media was launched against the judges, particularly CJP Faez, and the institutions after the court’s verdict on PTI’s intra-party elections, which divested the party of its election symbol –the “cricket bat”.The notices were issued to Cyril Almeida, Shaheen Sehbai, Adeel Mahmood Raja, Syed Samar Abbas, Asad Ali Toor, Matiullah Jan, Muhammad Siddique Jan, and Muhammad Sabir Shakir.

FIA Issued Notices Against Various Journalists & Social Media Activists

During the proceeding, CJP Isa reported to the Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan that verbal abuse is a different matter. FIA should not take action against media persons based only on criticism. As a result, it was decided that no action would be taken against the journalists. In addition, the chief justice stated that he is strongly against curtailing criticism as freedom of the press is exalted in the Constitution. He said:

“I don’t care if you make fun of me, but if you make fun of the judiciary, the country will suffer. You can criticize the Supreme Court, but the Constitution has some limitations. If you think that you are benefiting me or the Supreme Court by stopping criticism, then you are harming [the institution]. We can never restrain a common man or a journalist from criticizing.”

During the proceeding, it was discussed that there is no Code of Conduct (CoC) for YouTubers, adding that the PEMRA CoC is for the TV channels. It was said that the court’s judgments are public property, but while criticizing, one has to be careful. Justice Musarrat Hilali commented that honest criticism is not a problem but one should use appropriate language. According to Justice Mussarat, earning money through the misuse of language has become a source of livelihood for people and it is very sad.

In addition to that, Journalist Matiullah Jan also asked the bench to set the date for the suo-motu hearing on Arshad Sharif’s murder. The chief justice said that hate speeches can only happen in Pakistan, emphasizing the killing of polio workers, and attacks on girls’ schools. CJP Isa stated:

“Why does the government not do anything against extremist thinking? Why aren’t those who prevent women from voting and polio inoculation caught? Look at what happened in Jaranwala, everything is the result of hatred, these people have been used, and now they have become pythons, why did they not arrest the person who gave the fatwa to prevent women from voting?”

The court adjourned the case until Tuesday. Stay tuned for more updates!