According to a late-night tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will not be introducing Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its upcoming “It’s Glowtime” event. Instead, the company will focus on updating the existing Apple Watch Ultra 2 model. This comes as a surprise to many who were anticipating a refresh of the Apple Watch Ultra lineup, given the growing interest in the series.

The decision to hold off on releasing an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is unexpected, especially since there had been speculation that a new version of the high-end smartwatch would be revealed. However, Apple seems to have opted for an incremental update to the Ultra 2 instead of launching a completely new model.

No Apple Watch Ultra 3 This Year: Ultra 2 Black Edition to be Unveiled

One of the key updates to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be the introduction of a new black colour scheme, something that fans have been hoping for since the model was first introduced. There were leaks late last year, including images from FCC filings, that hinted at a darker version of the Apple Watch Ultra. It seems that this new colour option will be one of the highlights of the “It’s Glow time” event, making the Apple Watch Ultra 2 even more appealing to users who prefer a sleek, darker aesthetic.

While the absence of a major refresh to the Apple Watch Ultra may come as a disappointment to some, it opens up interesting questions about future updates. For instance, there is growing curiosity about whether the Ultra series will eventually include health-related features, such as sleep apnea monitoring, which will debut with the Apple Watch Series 10. If these features are coming, they could significantly enhance the appeal of the Apple Watch Ultra for users focused on health and fitness tracking.

In addition to the updates for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Gurman also mentioned the possibility of a delay in the release of the new Apple Watch SE. The updated SE model will feature a plastic housing rather than the traditional aluminium design. If delayed, this could push back its availability to consumers who are looking for a more affordable Apple Watch option.

Apple enthusiasts won’t have to wait much longer to see what surprises the company has in store. The “It’s Glowtime” event will take place tomorrow, with the keynote starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. You can watch the event live on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, or YouTube. Stay tuned for detailed coverage and announcements from the event.