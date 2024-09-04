No Link Between Mobile Phones and Brain Cancer, WHO Reveals

For a long time, there have been myths and claims about a link between the mobile phone and cancer or cardiovascular diseases. However, a new study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) has found no link between mobile phones and an increased risk of brain cancer. According to the WHO findings, despite the widespread and growing use of wireless technology worldwide, it isn’t the cause of brain cancer.

The WHO study analyzed 63 researches between 1994 and 2022, with contributions from 11 investigators across 10 countries. The study’s findings apply to those who often make long phone calls or have used mobile phones for 10 years or more.

The study analyzed numerous cancers, including brain cancer in adults and children, leukemia, and cancers of the pituitary and salivary glands. Risks related to mobile phone use, base stations, transmitters, and occupational exposure were also assessed. According to a media source, other cancer types will be reported separately by the WHO.

This study resonates with earlier research, which failed to find substantial evidence of harmful health effects from mobile phone radiation. It is pertinent to mention here that The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) currently categorizes mobile phone radiation as “possibly carcinogenic” (Class 2B), implying that a potential link cannot be ruled out. However, the IARC’s advisory group has asked for a re-evaluation of this categorization, since its last assessment in 2011.

The co-author of the WHO study and a professor of cancer epidemiology at the University of Auckland said that the research evaluated the effects of radiofrequency, (technology used in mobile phones, TV, baby monitors). “None of the major questions studied showed increased risks,” Elwood added.

