Six years after its first release, No Man’s Sky is close to reaching a new milestone, version 4.0. This comes as Hello Games’ interstellar sandbox prepares to launch on Nintendo Switch on October 7. No Man’s Sky’s Switch debut may not feel earth-shattering to longtime PC gamers, but the 4.0 update will bring a number of enhancements to all platforms. And while this update may not appear as spectacular as the addition of living ships, rideable sandworms, or cosmic whales, it still contains a significant amount of information.

Furthermore, Update 4.0 will provide a fresh source of motivation for veteran gamers who may feel they have accomplished everything. While there are no level caps in No Man’s Sky, there are features such as voyage milestones that track alien encounters, combat data, and time spent on worlds with harsh weather. In version 4.0, these milestones have been enhanced, offering players new objectives to pursue. Inventory has been “streamlined” to make it easier for new players, but according to an expert, it has also been “massively increased,” allowing users with the maximum number of storage slots to acquire even more.

No Man’s Sky 4.0 Update Brings New Exciting Modes for Gamers

And in version 4.0, there is a new game option called “relaxed” mode, which gives players the sandbox experience of No Man’s Sky with less emphasis on survival. A gaming expert believes it will be a useful starting point for new players, but he also expects it would appeal to veterans who have played normal or survival extensively but “just want to chill out” while continuing to advance. Relaxed mode lacks the difficulty of normal and survivor modes, but does not unlock everything like creative mode.

In addition to that, the survival mode has been reworked to provide a stronger difficulty. “Over time, as you became better at the game and leveled up, it became less challenging, so we’ve revisited that and made the survival part much more difficult.”

Possibly most significantly, No Man’s Sky 4.0 will allow players control over the game’s balance. “Whether you want to adjust [the difficulty] somewhat differently, if you want permadeath in relaxed game mode or anything,” a gaming expert said, “you can do that.” “You can adjust a multitude of control settings, as well as a multitude of difficulty, survival, and crafting settings, in your own way.”

The 4.0 update for No Man’s Sky will coincide with the game’s launch for Nintendo Switch, which will happen this week on Oct 7.

