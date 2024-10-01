With the launch of the realme Note 60, users can now say goodbye to the nightmare of cracked screens and damaged phones. Endorsed by Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, the realme Note 60 represents strength, resilience, and durability, much like the champion himself. Priced at an unbeatable PKR 26,999, the Note 60 introduces ArmorShell Protection—a revolutionary technology designed to make your smartphone as tough as Arshad Nadeem on the field, ensuring your device can withstand the challenges of everyday life.

ArmorShell Protection: Reinventing Durability

The realme Note 60 channels the resilience of Arshad Nadeem, offering unmatched toughness with its ArmorShell Protection. The die-cast aluminum structure increases rigidity by 20% compared to conventional smartphones, making it the perfect companion for those who lead active lives. Just as Arshad trains to withstand every challenge, the Note 60 is designed to survive drops, bumps, and scratches with ease.

The reinforced glass ensures excellent drop resistance, passing a 1.5-meter drop test onto a marble surface without cracking. Whether you’re running errands, traveling, or simply living your life, the Note 60 is built to handle it all—just like Arshad Nadeem conquering the javelin throw. The coated protection film adds further protection from everyday wear, making the phone resistant to scratches from keys, coins, and other items you may carry.

IP64 and More: Total Protection for Any Scenario

The realme Note 60 isn’t just tough—it’s also protected against the elements. Endorsed by a true champion, the IP64 rating ensures that the Note 60 is both dust and water-resistant, a first in its price segment. From dusty environments to light rain, the Note 60 keeps performing, just like Arshad Nadeem pushing through every challenge to achieve greatness.

Along with its dust and water resistance, silicone sealing rings at critical points, like the USB port and speakers, shield the phone from internal damage caused by moisture. InSeal Design enhances durability by cushioning these areas, ensuring your phone stays intact, even in difficult conditions.

The Arshad Nadeem Connection: Built for Champions

Much like Arshad Nadeem, who overcame all odds to claim Olympic gold, the realme Note 60 is designed to stand strong in the face of adversity. Its 123% increase in structural resistance ensures that this phone is far tougher than competitors in the same price bracket. Whether it’s drops, accidental knocks, or general wear and tear, the Note 60 can take the hit—just like Arshad did on his journey to Olympic glory.

With 14000 micro-drop tests, the realme Note 60 has proven it can handle the rigors of daily life. Users can rest easy knowing that their phone is built to withstand life’s ups and downs, inspired by a national hero who embodies strength, perseverance, and excellence.

24-Month Warranty: Confidence Like No Other

As if its rugged build wasn’t enough, the realme Note 60 is backed by an exclusive 24-month warranty—the longest in the industry. This extended warranty offers peace of mind, ensuring that your phone will continue to perform at its best over time. With Arshad Nadeem as the face of the Note 60, users can trust that this phone, like its champion, is built to last.

Built to Shield, Endorsed by a Champion

The realme Note 60, endorsed by Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, redefines durability in the smartphone market. From its ArmorShell Protection to its IP64 resistance, the Note 60 is designed to handle the toughest conditions—just like the champion who endorses it. With an exclusive 24-month warranty and a price of just PKR 26,999, the realme Note 60 is the perfect choice for those who need a phone as tough and reliable as an Olympic champion.

Also Read: realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Durability in Every Aspect