No More Dark Blurry Photos: WhatsApp to Launch Night Mode Feature Soon

WhatsApp is adding a helpful new feature to its camera in the latest beta update for Android version 2.25.22.2. The new WhatsApp update introduces a night mode feature that improves photo quality in low-light conditions. It follows an earlier update, version 2.24.20.20, which added a filter button that lets users apply fun visual effects before taking photos or videos. While that update focused on creativity, the latest one focuses on functionality.

The new night mode is designed to help users take better pictures in dark environments. A small moon icon appears at the top of the camera screen when the surroundings are dim. By tapping this icon, users can activate night mode, which uses software to brighten the image and reduce noise. This feature does not rely on flash or filters. Instead, it enhances the photo in real time as it is being taken, making it look clearer and more detailed without altering the natural appearance.

This feature is especially useful for taking indoor photos, capturing scenes at night, or snapping pictures in any poorly lit area. It helps bring out more detail in dark areas of the photo and reduces the grainy look that is common in low-light images. While it won’t turn complete darkness into daylight, it can make a noticeable difference when lighting conditions are less than ideal. In extremely dark settings, the improvement may be minor, but it’s still better than using a standard camera with no enhancements.

Unlike some camera features that turn on automatically, WhatsApp’s night mode requires manual activation. Users must tap the moon icon to enable it. This gives more control and flexibility, allowing users to choose when they want to use night mode based on the lighting around them. It also removes the need to switch to another app just to take better photos in the dark. Users can now capture and share improved low-light pictures directly within WhatsApp, making the process quicker and easier.

At this stage, the night mode feature is only available to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. However, it will roll out to more users in the coming weeks. This update shows WhatsApp’s commitment to improving the in-app camera, not just by adding fun filters but also by making it more useful in everyday situations. If you’re part of the beta program, you can try out the night mode now and see how it improves your photos in dark environments.