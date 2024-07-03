Last year, Apple introduced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max came with the more advanced A17 Pro chip. This created a noticeable gap between the Pro and non-Pro models, a move that didn’t sit well with many users. The distinction became even more pronounced when it was revealed that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would support Apple Intelligence, a feature dependent on the A17 Pro chipset. However, it appears that Apple is changing its approach this year. According to code found in Apple’s backend, all four iPhone 16 models will come with the new A18 chip. This suggests a shift towards a more unified hardware experience across the iPhone 16 lineup.

There might still be a differentiation strategy, where the standard iPhone 16 models get the A18 chip, while the Pro models come with an enhanced A18 Pro or a similar variant. Even so, the standard models will not come with the previous year’s processor, ensuring that all new iPhones benefit from the latest technology.

No More Discrimination- All four iPhone 16 Models will have A18 Chip

If Apple opts for a tiered system, the standard models might feature fewer GPU cores, either by design or through binning. This means that while the Pro models will offer superior performance, the standard models will still provide significant improvements over their predecessors.

Interestingly, the discovered code also hints at a fifth model, sparking speculation about its identity. Many believe this could be the next iPhone SE, which might launch in early 2025. If this is true, the new iPhone SE could share the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16 family, bringing advanced performance to Apple’s more affordable line.

This potential move by Apple indicates a strategic shift aimed at providing a more consistent and powerful experience across all its new devices. By equipping all iPhone 16 models with the A18 chip, Apple ensures that even the standard models are not left behind in terms of performance and capabilities.

Overall, this approach could be a response to user feedback and a desire to maintain a competitive edge. With the anticipated improvements in the A18 chip, users can expect better performance, enhanced efficiency, and support for the latest features across the entire iPhone 16 lineup. This move could also position Apple more favourably in the market, appealing to both high-end and budget-conscious consumers.

As we await official confirmation from Apple, these developments suggest that the iPhone 16 series will mark a significant step forward in the company’s product strategy, potentially setting a new standard for future releases.