No More Faking Bad Connection as Google Launches a Bandwidth tracking tool for Google Meet

Google is launching a new tool for workplace admins and also for academic place admins who use Google Meet for their meetings and academic online sessions. This is a very handy and innovative tool that can track the bandwidth of the employees. The employers used to face fake bad connections of the employees to leave the meeting early and in between the sessions. Same goes for the university students. Google has devised a new way to achieve transparency and clarity: Bandwidth tracking tool for Google Meet.

Using this new tool, the admins will be able to see the bandwidth received and sent activity. They will see a live graph of the meeting participants which will show the actual used bandwidth from the estimated total bandwidth. So if the employee tries to leave the meeting and fake the problem of a bad connection, the admin employer can see his connection’s working.

Bandwidth tracking tool for Google Meet will Now Save Multiple Issues

Though it looks a bit tough to see the participant’s bandwidth movements up and down and it may get bit difficult to search on multiple participants but still it is a good option for the admins to keep a track.

How to use the tool:

The bandwidth monitoring tool is available in the admin console. Admin has to go in Apps. Then to Google Workplace. Then he has to click Google Meet and then he will approach the Meet Quality Tool icon.

The Meet participants will now have to make some other excuse to leave the meeting. Google has solved this problem for the employees and academic admins.

